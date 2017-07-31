Talented athlete brings home a haul of medals from Italy games

Talented Year 11 athlete David Boakye is feeling proud after enjoying outstanding success at the International Catholic Student Games in Italy this summer.

The St Paul’s Catholic School student brought home a medal haul which included a gold in the 100m final, a silver in the mixed relay and a bronze as the boys in Team GB finished third overall in the whole athletics championship.

David said: “The experience was great and I was really excited going into the championships. Everything was very professional and well organised. I’m just glad that it’s now over and that I was able to live up to the expectations. It’s good to know that all that hard work, time and effort was worth it.”

David achieved a personal best of 11.15 in the 100m heats which made him determined to win the final. The next day, he did win the final - with a time of 11.18.

Head of PE at St Paul’s Catholic School, Ross Knapper, said: “This is an incredible achievement for David. He has done an amazing job of representing St Paul’s Catholic School and his country in the Games.”