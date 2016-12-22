Talented brothers taste Taekwon-Do success

Two brothers are making a name for themselves in international Taekwon-Do and their school could not be prouder of their achievements.

Talented St Paul’s Catholic School pupils Hamzah and Dawud Malik both won bronze medals in this year’s International Taekwon-Do Federation World Championships. Held in Brighton, the competition involved participants from 45 different countries.

The brothers, who were inspired by their dad and by watching martial arts films, took up Taekwon-Do when they were aged just eight and six.

Now, Hamzah is in year 10 and Dawud is in year 8.

They are both members of the Chand Institute of Taekwon-Do where they train for six hours every week in the martial art.

Dawud said: “I like the fighting and the technical side of Taekwondo – you’re always learning something new.”

Hamzah added: “Taekwon-Do also builds respect for elders.”

Their PE teacher, Sarah Wainwright said: “I am so impressed by both of their achievements and the commitment they put into the sport, on top of the work they put into their school studies.”