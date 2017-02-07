Tamil community make a stand at city railway station to see sport ban lifted

Milton Keynes has played its part in stopping a ban on an ancient sport in India.

The Tamil community in the city united to offer support to lift the ban on the age old tradition of Jallikattu - imposed in India - a sport nearly 2,500 years old and still practiced in Tamilnadu in the country.

Jallikattu, played in Tamilnadu over many centuries, is to prove the strength of a man. He is expected to control a bull, either by holding its haunch for a stipulated distance or by removing items tied to its horns.

It is considered a cultural identity of the Tamils and is referenced in literature dating back nearly 2,500 years.

To support this ancient spectacle, a group of Tamils gathered outside Milton Keynes railway station, braving the cold weather dipping below zero on the morning of Saturday, January 21, and demonstrated peacefully to draw the issue to the attention of lawmakers in India.

Muthukumar Radha, who is a resident of Milton Keynes and hailing from a family who rear the bulls back in Tamilnadu, shared valuable information of how the bulls are cared for and trained for the sport.

Ragupathy Raja and Saravana Kumar, residents of Milton Keynes with origins in Tamilnadu, also addressed the crowd on the sport from their region.

The support provided by the MK Tamil community was also shared on social media, which drew a lot of attention in Tamilnadu. The ban was lifted on January 23.