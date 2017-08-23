Tasty way to spend the Bank Holiday weekend in Milton Keynes

Prepare to feast until your heart’s content as Frosts Garden Centre in Woburn Sands puts on the biggest Artisan Food Festival in the region with endless delights, sumptuous goodies and entertainment this Bank Holiday weekend.

Customers can stroll throughout the giant indoor Food Festival which will feature more than 30 unique artisan food and drink producers from across the UK plus a huge range of products from gin, chutney, sauces and cheeses to all manner of chilli products.

Throughout the weekend, visitors to the centre can swing along to live jazz music while enjoying a bite to eat.

“The Artisan Food Festival replaces the Woburn Chilli Festival to welcome a wider variety of food producers and suppliers to appeal to our customers, although we haven’t forgotten about those chilli lovers out there,” said James Frost, managing director at Frosts.

The Artisan Food Festival will feature one of the hottest & largest ranges of chilli plants anywhere in the UK!

Entry is free.