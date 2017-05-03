Taxi driver mugged on the job in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a taxi driver was mugged.

On Wednesday, April 26, At approximately 8.30am, a taxi driver - a man in his 50s - collected a male from St James Street, New Bradwell and drove him to nearby shops on Dunthorne Way, Grange Farm.

Once at Grange Farm at around 8.45am, the passenger assaulted the driver in order to steal the takings from the taxi.

Both men then exited the vehicle, and the driver was punched several times before the offender left on foot along Dunthorne Way, in the opposite direction to the shops.

The driver’s dark green bag, which contained a quantity of change, was stolen.

The offender is described as a black man in his mid-thirties, with hair tied in a ‘top knot’ on the top of his head. He was wearing a khaki green coloured tracksuit bottoms and a black jacket.

The victim sustained cuts and grazes but did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Greg Hughes said: “This was a frightening robbery for the driver, which occurred at a busy time of day, and we are determined to identify the offender

“If anyone witnessed the incident or has any information which may assist with the investigation, please call our 24-hour Enquiry Centre on 101, quoting reference 43170120080.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170120080’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.