Taxi drivers fined after picking up passengers illegally in Milton Keynes

Two Private hire taxi drivers have been fined for picking up passengers illegally in Milton Keynes.

Boubacar Diallo, of Chervil, Beanhill, pleaded guilty to plying for hire in December 2016 at Milton Keynes Magistrates’ Court on Friday (July 29).

He was fined £54 and has to pay costs of £450, with a victim surcharge of £30.

And Fazal Subhan, of Runley Road, Luton, pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance in March 2017.

He was fined £250 for plying for hire and £200 for having invalid motor insurance. He was also given six penalty points and has to pay costs of £476, with a victim surcharge of £30.

Private hire drivers can only pick up people who have pre-booked, unlike Hackney Carriages which are allowed to pick up fares on the street.

The duo were convicted a result of a joint enforcement operation carried out by Milton Keynes Council’s taxi enforcement team, and Thames Valley Police.

The court heard how officers, acting as members of the public, engaged the drivers on journeys which had not been pre-booked. Taxi enforcement officers were waiting for the drivers at the end of the journey.

The vehicles involved were displaying door signs for private hire operator Speedline and were licensed by South Northants and Aylesbury Vale District Councils.

Councillor Catriona Morris, chair of Milton Keynes Council’s regulatory committee, said: “These cases will hopefully send a powerful message to the licensed trade and clearly show the consequences that await any licensed driver who fails to follow the law.

“We would urge members of the public not to get into private hire vehicles without a pre-arranged booking for their own safety.

“These operations by Milton Keynes Council and Thames Valley Police will continue and shall hopefully minimise, if not eliminate, those drivers carrying out illegal activities within Milton Keynes.”