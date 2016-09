Two private hire cab drivers were convicted at Milton Keynes Magistrates Court on Tuesday for invalid motor insurance and picking up passengers illegally.

Bi Trazie Alain Fegone attended court and pleaded guilty to plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance.

Javen Hussain did not attend court but was found guilty in absence of plying for hire and driving without valid motor insurance.

Fegone was fined £500 and Mr Hussain was fined £1,810, they both received 6 DVLA points.