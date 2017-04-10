Taylor Wimpey ‘udderly’ proud to support MK50

Taylor Wimpey South Midlands and two local primary schools in Milton Keynes have joined in the fun with one of the biggest art moo-vements in the UK – by decorating a life-size concrete cow.

The housebuilder purchased the unique sculpture as part of the Herd About MK 50th anniversary celebrations, with monies raised helping to benefit the community and local charities.

Pupils from Whitehouse Primary School and Newton Leys Primary School – based at Taylor Wimpey’s Vision at Whitehouse and Willow Lake developments in Milton Keynes – joined forces with the developer to make their mark by decorating the yellow ceramic cow with their handprints.

Linda Kelly, Head Teacher at Whitehouse Primary School said: “We’d like to say a massive thank you to Taylor Wimpey for inviting pupils to be involved with the historic Herd About MK project – the pupils had a fantastic time creating this unique work of art.”

Pippa Villa, Head Teacher at Newton Leys Primary School, added: “It was a great privilege to be involved in the collaboration with Taylor Wimpey.

“We’re excited to see the colourful cow displayed and we cannot thank Taylor Wimpey enough for inviting the students to join in with this prestigious art project.”

Gareth Jacob, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey South Midlands, concluded: “We are incredibly proud to take part in the Herd About MK 50th anniversary celebrations.

“It looks set to be a massive event in the region, which celebrates the vibrant community spirit of Milton Keynes. We’d like to say a huge thank you to the pupils from both Newton Leys Primary School and Whitehouse Primary School for lending us a helping hand with this wonderful campaign.”

This year will be extra special for the campaign as it marks the 50th anniversary of Herd About MK.

Herd About MK is a popular community event based in Milton Keynes which aims to celebrate the diverse community and benefit local charities Willen Hospice, the MK Community Foundation, and MK Dons Sport and Education Trust.