Team GB star steers Aldi Bletchley to success

Aldi’s new Bletchley store received a hero’s welcome yesterday, as an Olympic silver medal winning rower declared the supermarket, located on Watling Street, officially open for business.

Cox Zoe De Toledo, who led Team GB’s women’s eight rowing team to success in the Rio 2016 Olympics and is currently studying medicine at Milton Keynes Hospital, cut the ribbon before meeting and greeting excited shoppers.

The first customers in the queue received bags full of Super 6 fruit and veg as part of Aldi’s “Get Set to Eat Fresh” initiative in partnership with Team GB, which encourages young children to cook using healthy, fresh produce.

Zoe commented: “As an athlete, I know how important a healthy diet is for keeping in top condition, so it’s great to see Aldi actively encouraging the local community to live a healthy lifestyle.

“I’m a big fan of Aldi’s fresh meat as well as its fruit and veg - I know where I’ll be coming to stock up while I’m here on my placement!”

Customers can now choose from products including Aldi’s exclusive Specially Selected range, featuring weekly fresh meat offers, its famous Super 6 range, and award-winning wine collection – all at everyday amazing prices.

Customers will also benefit from 199 car parking bays and 1,400 sqm of retail space, offering a convenient and varied shopping experience.

In a welcome boost for the local economy, 30 new jobs have been created for the local Bletchley community and Aldi is still recruiting for Store Assistants and Deputy Store Managers.

Store manager Steve Millet, said: “The team and I had a great time welcoming customers into their new store. I knew the community was looking forward to taking advantage of the great products we offer, but we didn’t expect such a good turnout.