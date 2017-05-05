Team gets muddy to support neonatal unit at Milton Keynes Hospital

This May, employees from IT firm Celestra based in MK, are taking part in one of the UK’s toughest obstacle races for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity.

This is the third time the ‘Muddystars’ – a group of 30 men and women from Celestra – have entered the Nuclear Races for the neonatal unit at Milton Keynes University Hospital.

Since 2012, Celestra have raised £10,500 for the unit, funding extra special items of equipment used to care for babies born too early, too small or very ill.

The Nuclear Races take place every May in Essex and runners are put through a tough 7k or 12k course full of super-muddy obstacles.

To ensure the team are in in tip-top shape for the race, the Muddystars have been taking part in weekly gruelling training sessions.

Muddystars team member Abbigail Knowles said: “We’re so lucky that one of us is a very keen obstacle course racer!

“Nuclear Races is fun and exciting but also tough. We train every week and can all see how much our fitness is improving.

“We’re supporting the charity as it’s close to Celestra’s heart. A lot of staff have been supported or know someone that has been supported by the neonatal unit.

“So we know first-hand how difficult it can be for parents and how much support the babies need.

“We always feel a since of pride and achievement at how we’ve made a difference to the babies, their families and the staff on the unit.

“That’s why we have continued our support for more than five years.”

This year the Muddystars are looking to raise £3,000.

The funds will be used to purchase items specifically for families on the neonatal unit such as baby diaries and information books.

Corporate fundraising officer Michaela Clark said: “It’s fantastic that Celestra have decided to raise funds for Milton Keynes Hospital Charity again this year.

“Their continued support means the world to us. Good luck Muddystars!”

To support the team, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Celestramuddystars17

You can also follow Celestra’s fundraising journey on Facebook: http://on.fb.me/1QpwWNf