Team of Milton Keynes students devour six foot sandwich

A team of five Milton Keynes students consumed a six foot ‘giant sub’ at the SUBWAY Stacey Bushes store.

Alex Collett, Emily Applegate, Daisy Lunt, Ben Wroblewski and Charlie Collett successfully consumed the six foot sandwich which consisted of 3kg of chicken, 2kg of meatballs, a litre of Marinara sauce, 1kg of cheese, 500g of pickles, 1kg of lettuce and two litres of mayonnaise.

The sandwich took just over four hours to make.

Alex Collett, one of the students who took the challenge, said: “We just rounded up a few friends and thought we’d give it a go”.

The group of students decided to take the challenge on Sunday (August 28) to celebrate their return to university.

Usually the huge sub would be expected to feed between 20 and 28 people, however the five of them managed to consume the entire sandwich in under two hours.

SUBWAY team leader Ryan Fuller, said: “In my time at Subway I have only worked on three giant subs, however this is the first time we’ve ever had one eaten in store.

“The guys gave it a good effort and put on a great show for all of our customers over the bank holiday weekend.”