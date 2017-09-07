Teams celebrate the summer with a fun day for the family

A family fun day with plenty of entertainment and a tasty barbecue was all laid on by a Milton Keynes company.

Members of the Amazon team from the city celebrated the summer with a huge party enjoyed by all, with friend invited along too.

Claudio Innocente, Egle Skabeikyte and Eimantas (9).

The day featured a display from the Devil’s Horsemen as well as Titan the robot, fairground rides and inflatables. Everyone got involved in the fun with members of the day and nightshift teams from the four areas of the fulfilment centre – receiving of products, stowing, picking and packing - through to engineers, HR and IT specialists.

Claudio Innocente, general manager at the company’s Milton Keynes site, joined in the festivities at the Hertfordshire County Showgrounds.

He said: “We’ve had a great day and it was fantastic to see so many of the team and their families enjoying themselves. Our family fun days are an opportunity to thank everyone for playing a key role in delivering for customers every day from our base in Milton Keynes.

“We’ve welcomed the summer with an excellent party, wonderful food and entertainment and I’d like to thank both our organising committee and the whole Amazon team and their families who came along.”

Amazon fun day

Christopher Waysome, FC Lead - shipping, at Milton Keynes added: “It was nice to be able to invite my family along to meet the whole team here and get involved in the activities.

“I’d like to thank Claudio and his team for organising such an enjoyable family fun day.”