Technology that has powered 50 years of Milton Keynes exhibited during birthday weekend

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the birth of Milton Keynes as a new town, The National Museum of Computing on Bletchley Park is hosting a special weekend on January 21 & 22 highlighting the past, present and future of computing.

For the first eight years of Milton Keynes existence, the existence of the code-breaking Colossus computer, was still secret.

On this special anniversary weekend, visitors to The National Museum of Computing can see the world-famous rebuild of Colossus together with the array of technology that has followed in its wake and powered the development of Milton Keynes. There will also be glimpses of technologies to come.

Visitors will be able to find out how cities are becoming smarter and come up with your own ideas on what tech and apps we will be using in 50 years’ time in MK, relive wartime Buckinghamshire and join the Home Guard as they patrol the museum and provide opportunities to try on a uniform plus more and use Gamar, an augmented reality app, to explore the museum via a brand new museum trail.

You will also come face-to-face with a rebuild of world’s first electronic computer, Colossus, and discover its key role in shortening the Second World War, and can become a Robot Brain Surgeon with our friends at Tech Camp. To book a place for that visit www.techcamp.org.uk

The world’s oldest working computer, the WITCH, will be there, and you’ll watch in amazement as it flickers and clicks to perform calculations at 1951 computer speed!

To celebrate the anniversary year and 10 years of the existence of The National Museum of Computing, MK families get half-price entry too.

It is only £10 (normal price £20) for a family of up to 2 adults and three children (under 16).

Just bring proof of residence within an MK postcode.

For more information see www.tnmoc.org