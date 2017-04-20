Teen hospitalised after daylight attack in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses following a burglary in Milton Keynes.

The incident took place on Monday (April 17) at about 4.40pm at the bus stop on the H2 between the Greenleys and Hodge Lea estates, close to the junction with Hodge Lea Lane.

The victim, a 16-year-old boy was standing at the bus stop using his phone when he was approached by two men.

One of them demanded to be given the phone, and the other then assaulted him.

The offenders then took the phone and ran away up the steps to the right hand side of the bus stop and over the bridge into Hodge Lea.

The victim sustained a head injury as a result of the incident for which he required hospital treatment.

He has since been discharged.

The man who assaulted the victim is an Asian man, aged between 17 and 20, about 5ft 10ins tall with a skinny build.

He was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up and a black jacket over the top of it.

The second man was also Asian, aged between 17 and 20, and of a similar height as the first offender.

He is described as having a large nose and was wearing a red hooded top which was pulled up over his head, and a jacket.

Investigating officer Det Con James Day of Milton Keynes Local CID, said: “I am appealing for anyone who has any information relating to this incident to come forward, as they might have details which could help our appeal.

“I believe that two people were on the bridge at the time that the offenders ran over it, so I would be very keen to hear from them.

“If anyone has any information, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170110581’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.