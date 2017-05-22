Teenage boy needed surgery after ‘violent attack’ in Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses after an assault in Woburn Sands left the teenage victim with a broken nose and needing surgery for an eye injury.

On Saturday, April 29, the victim, a 17-year-old boy, had been out with friends at the Swan Public House in Woburn Sands.

During the evening the victim’s friends became involved in an altercation with two boys.

The victim was not involved in this.

At around 11.30pm the same evening, the victim was walking on the road between Larch Field’s Nursery and The Swan Public House, Hardwick Road when he was approached by two boys who knocked him to floor and kicked him in the head.

The first offender is white, approximately 6ft, between 16 and 17 years old with a skinny build. He had no distinctive facial hair but was wearing a black waterproof jacket with the hood up.

The second offender is described as white, 6ft, between 17 and 18 years old. He was slightly broader than the first offender and was wearing a blue coloured jumper.

During the incident the man sustained injuries to his eye which required surgery, as well as a broken nose, broken teeth and facial injuries which required stitches.

He was taken to Milton Keynes General Hospital for treatment and has since been discharged.

Investigating officer Robert Slater said: “I would like to speak to anyone who saw what happened during the incident, particularly anyone in the Swan Pub earlier than evening who may have information which could aid our investigation.”

“This was a violent attack and the victim of this assault had to receive hospital treatment due to the level of injuries sustained.”

“We are urging anyone who witnessed it to please come forward. If anyone has any information that could assist with the investigation, please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101, quoting incident number 43170123840.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170123840’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.