Teenage girl threatened by armed man in her own bedroom during burglary in Milton Keynes

A 17-year-old girl was confronted in her bedroom by two men who broke into her house.

One of the offenders threatened her with a knife but the victim managed to close her door and call her father and the police for help.

The offenders stole a small quantity of cash from another room in the property.

The first offender, with the knife, is an Asian man, aged around 50, 5ft 7ins, of a large build, thick dark moustache and beard and dark hair.

He was wearing a dark yellow suit and dark coloured hat.

The second offender is an Asian man, younger than the first, 5ft 7ins and of medium build.

This incident took place at a home in Aylesbury Street, Bletchley, Milton Keynes at around 9:50pm on Monday (April 24).

Investigating Officer, detective constable David Brandon said: “This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, and we really need the public’s help to locate the offenders.

“We would ask anyone with information about the incident or anyone who has spotted two men matching the description prior to or after the incident to get in touch.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference ‘43170118253’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.