Teenage thugs target pensioner with stones in Milton Keynes

Stone-throwing thugs have terrorised a 75-year-old widow and forced her to quit her home.

The yobbos, believed to be young teenagers carried out repeated attacks on the Bletchley house over the past week.

They have thrown stones at windows, waking the OAP at night, and smashed the patio doors to smithereens.

Each time police have been called, but the culprits vanished by the time they arrived.

But they left behind a vital clue – a neat pile of stones they’d gathered for ammunition, which may now be sent off for fingerprint tests.

The OAP, who has a heart condition and too scared to be identified, is now staying with her daughter.

Meanwhile CCTV cameras have been installed at the Kerria Place House. Relatives are staying there while police are keeping a close eye on the area.

“My mother has had a week of hell. She is too terrified to return home until these people are caught,” said the daughter.

Her mum has lived at the house for 30 years and has never had trouble before.

“We have no idea why her house should be suddenly targeted in this way. She’s led a quiet life and has never fallen out with anyone or done nothing to deserve to be singled out in this way,” she said.

The patio doors have been boarded up but will cost more than £500 to be repaired.

Because the OAP does not have house insurance, a crowdfunding page has been set up to at JustGiving.com/crowdfunding/Karen-wright-1

The victim moved into her Kerria Place house in 1987 and has never experienced a problem with vandals or antisocial behaviour before.

A pile of 40 or 50 stones was found in a small wood just metres away from the house. Police believe they has been collected as ammunition.

Anybody who has seen people gathering stones near Kerria Place should call police on 101, quoting crime reference 43170117361.