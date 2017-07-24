Teenager arrested in Milton Keynes on suspicion of criminal damage and drugs supply offences

A 15-year-old boy from Bletchley was arrested on Friday (July 21) on suspicion of criminal damage and possession with intent to supply class B drugs – cannabis.

He was released under investigation.

The arrest is in connection with an incident at around 1.30pm on Friday in which a bike was damaged by being covered in green spray paint in Serpentine Court, Bletchley, and drugs were located after a person was stopped and searched.