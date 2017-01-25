Teenager injured in assault in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following an assault in Milton Keynes.

At around 3.30pm on Monday, the victim, a boy aged 17, was involved in a physical altercation with a teenage boy in an alleyway near a kebab shop in Conniburrow Boulevard.

A second teenage boy then got involved, and one of the offenders had the victim in a headlock while the other offender hit him over the head causing a large cut to his head. Both offenders punched the victim in the head while he was on the floor.

One of the offenders is white, in his late teens, skinny, around 5ft 8ins, with short hair which was medium-to-light brown. He was wearing a dark coat.

The second offender is white, aged between 17 and 18, skinny, around 6ft and was wearing a light-coloured T-shirt, tracksuit bottoms and trainers.

Investigating officer PC Kerry White said: “If you have any information about the incident please contact me via the Thames Valley Police via the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.