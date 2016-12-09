Ten great things to do in MK this weekend

There's something for everyone...

1 Victorian Christmas, Milton Keynes Museum, December 9 to 11

The museum’s seasonal spectacular takes visitors back in time. Visitors will be greeted by the house butler with a welcoming tray of mulled wine (for those old enough) and squash (for little people), before they enjoy carols by candlelight in the parlour and Christmas crafts in the old schoolroom. Be tempted at the Christmas market – and don’t forget to meet Santa and his elves.

Details: www.mkmuseum.org.uk



2 Dick Whittington, Milton Keynes Theatre, December 8 to January 15

Cross-dressing, thigh-slapping fun return with this festive family treat. Swarming the streets with her rodent army, Samantha Womack, best known as Eastenders’ Ronnie Mitchell, will be putting on the coveted furry crown as the evil Queen Rat. Trying to put a stop to her plan will be Loose Women panellist, X Factor finalist and winner of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here Stacey Solomon. They’re joined by Kev Orkian, with Chris Jenkins playing Dick, having performed in Jeff Wayne’s Musical Version of War Of The Worlds, Billy Elliot: The Musical and Spamalot,

Details: www.atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes



3 Dragnet’s Spell opening party, Milton Keynes Arts Centre, Saturday December 10

The venue is hosting celebratory sharing event to mark the opening of a new work by artist Tom Dale.

Dragnet’s Spell explores early manufacturing of lace through the relationships and networks of those who gathered to weave, socialise and share news, pre-dating the printing press to as a way of storing and sharing information.

Details: miltonkeynesartscentre.org



4 An Audience with Father Christmas, Wrest Park, December 3 and 4

Little ones will get to join in with festive fun and crafts before meeting the main man himself as he recounts some magical tales of Christmas past and hands out festive treats.

Details: www.english-heritage.org.uk/wrest

5 Festive Market, MK Gallery, until December 23

The Project Space has been transformed into Festive Market, selling art, craft and design. Pick up a unique gift this Christmas while supporting local artists and makers.

Details: www.mkgallery.org



7 The Danesborough Chorus Christmas Concert, St Mary’s Church, Woburn, December 10

Enjoy festive favourites with carols old and new, along with Christmas readings and interval refreshments.

Details: www.danesborough.org.uk



8 Nish Kumar, The Cannon, Newport Pagnell, December 11

The comic and braodcaster wonders whether rich people ruined the world, why there is still pride associated with the British Empire and whether there is any point in doing comedy about politics.

Details: www.the-cannon.co.uk



9 The Blueprint Blues Brothers, MK11, December 11

Enjoy classic bluesy R’n’B sounds and get your picture taken with their Bluesmobile.

Details: facebook.com/bluesbrotherstributeshow



10 Jaywalkers, The Stables, Wavendon, December 11

Jaywalkers “effortlessly blend British and American folk traditions to create something arguably greater than either of these genres,” according to Acoustic magazine. Find out what the fuss is all about.

Details: www.stables.org



