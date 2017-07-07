Ten-year sentence for 5.35am assault

A man who stabbed his victim three times in the early hours of the morning in Wolverton has been jailed for nine years and ten months.

Eric Karuri, aged 19, of no fixed abode was convicted of wounding with intent to cause GBH at Aylesbury Crown Court on July 3.

The attack occurred at 5,35am on May 31 at an address in Wolverton following a minor altercation, Karuri stabbed a 23-year-old man three times, causing serious injuries.

The victim sustained serious stab wounds to the stomach and upper body for which he required hospital treatment.

Detective Inspector Ian Jarvis, said: “This was a serious incident, which left the victim with serious injuries and he needed hospital treatment as a result.

“This case shows how seriously Thames Valley Police treats knife crime.”