Thames Valley Police apology after sexist tweet endorsed by force and shared with thousands of followers

Thames Valley Police has apologised after 'liking' a sexist tweet with their Aylesbury Vale account, causing it to appear on the feeds of their 7,500 followers.

Twitter now broadcasts a user's ‘liking’ activity in a similar way to retweets, meaning that when you like a tweet, you now risk it appearing on your follower’s timelines.

The @TVP_Aylesbury account, managed by Thames Valley Police, liked an image originally created by parody account @BullshirePolice which implied ‘attractive females’ involved in traffic collisions should be given lingerie.

A spokesperson for Thames Valley Police, said: “We are aware that a tweet of an inappropriate nature was liked by one of our Twitter accounts. As soon as we became aware of this the tweet was unliked and we apologise for any offence caused.

“We have given appropriate advice to all those who have access to this Twitter account to remind them of our duty to uphold the highest of standards.”

The tweet was unliked at 4:30pm on August 22, and will no longer appear in the feed’s of the account’s followers.