Thames Valley Police is appealing for information to trace a missing woman from Milton Keynes.

Sherena Begum, aged 30, was last seen in Helford Place at about 7.30am last Friday (July 21).

Sherena is Asian, slim, with black hair, and it is possible she may be wearing a head scarf. She has previously gone missing on two occasions this year.

LPA Commander for Milton Keynes, superintendent Yvette Hitch said: “We believe that Sherena might be using one of the bus networks, in particular the X5 bus that has a route from Milton Keynes to Oxford and Cambridge. We would urge anyone travelling on that route to look out for Sherena.

“However, it is possible that she may use a different bus route in and around the Thames Valley.

“If anyone sees Sherena or has any information about her whereabouts call 999 in an emergency or in a non emergency call 101 and quote the reference for this investigation which is 43170216716.

“Sherena, if you are reading this appeal, please make contact with your family or the police so we know you are safe and well.”