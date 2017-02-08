The Christians support Wear a Hat Day by Milton Keynes charity Brain Tumour Research

Thirty years after their double-platinum debut album, Liverpool band The Christians - famous for hits including Forgotten Town, Ideal World and Born Again – are coming to Milton Keynes for a sold-out gig at The Stables on Friday.

Singer Garry Christian has been a supporter of the national charity Brain Tumour Research, based in Shenley Wood, after his brother and former bandmate, Roger, died from a brain tumour. Garry is urging people to get behind the charity’s Wear A Hat Day on Friday 31st March.

“One of my happiest memories was hearing our first single played on Radio 1 for the very first time”, remembers Garry. “The band - my brothers, Roger and Russell and bandmate Henry Priestman - were all in my old Ford Sierra and we couldn’t believe it. We were gobsmacked hearing ourselves on the radio like that. We had been in the studio for six months, barely seeing daylight, so hearing the results was surreal. It was a strange and happy feeling.

Roger Christian began to suffer terrible headaches, before being diagnosed with a terminal brain tumour the size of a golf ball. He lost his life in 1998.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease.

“When Roger died, it was a massive shock to the system”, says Garry. “It feels important to do our bit to raise awareness around brain tumours. It’s shocking, and really depressing to know that treatments have hardly changed since Roger was diagnosed. But you have to have hope that things can get better. I’ll be wearing my favourite old black cap on Wear A Hat Day.”

To get involved, or donate visit www.wearahatday.org

Or text HAT to 70660 to donate £5