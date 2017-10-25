The circus comes to Milton Keynes for half term

Half term is in full swing, and so are the trapeze artists at Frosts Garden Centre’s Halloween Circus!

Bippo the Clown and the gang are back with even more ‘death’ defying acts; which saw the first shows of the holidays a complete sell out.

But there is still time to catch a performance - performances continue at Frosts until Sunday.

On the first day of half term, more than 100 pumpkins were scooped and carved, but there are plenty more that need a facelift. For mums and dads, the garden centre is filled with Autumnal inspiration and for anyone feeling festive already, the Christmas displays are now up!

If you want to stick to Halloween for now, visit the award-winning John Lawson’s circus and the incredible new line up of acts including, Miss Chelsea and The Marshalls, who will be wowing crowds with knife throwing from a quad bike! Plus, Miss Claire-Marie will be back again with her bubble fantasy, Angel and Victoria Bojilov will be impressing crowds with their amazing juggling skills, all while balancing on a slack wire and get ready to ‘oooh’ and ‘ahh’ at Ross Shirley on the aerial straps!

James Frost, managing director at Frosts Garden Centre said: “Each year the circus gets better and it was wonderful to see so many new acts this year. The artists are hilarious and fun so it’s a real hit with the little ones, as well as the big ones.”