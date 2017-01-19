The circus is coming to Milton Keynes for half term fun

Bippo the clown will return to Frosts Garden Centre in Woburn Sands this February half term, and he’ll be joined by some new acts at the Woburn Sands establishment.

Hailed as the ‘most entertaining circus in the UK’, John Lawson’s Circus brings all the razzle and dazzle of the big top to Milton Keynes and features mind-blowing performances and acts from around the world.

Spectators can expect the amazing Mr Slinky, illusions from Mariska Garcia and Company, Danny Hasler and Kayley unicycling and juggling, hula hoops from The Garcias, from Italy Craig and Walter on the aerial Cloudswing and double Trapeze, and Boris our dancing Polar Bear.

The all human circus begins on Monday February 13. To book call 0800 954 9484.