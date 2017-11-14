The countdown to Milton Keynes’ town centre light switch-on has begun

This weekend’s City Centre Christmas Light Switch On promises to be the most spectacular that Milton Keynes has ever seen.

Saturday’s event will take place at the front of intu Milton Keynes from 3:30pm with the switch on happening at approx 4.50pm.

Heart FM will be hosting the stage in the build up to the big countdown with live entertainment, competition choirs and the traditional Salvation Army band.

Father Christmas will make a quick stop in MK from his busy pre-Christmas schedule to do the honours along with the Mayor of Milton Keynes and Heart FM competition winners. A big screen will show the huge parcel being lit up in Station Square, three giant Kings lit on the roof of Christ the Cornerstone Church as well as the parcels and trees along Midsummer Boulevard bursting into festive life.

After the countdown and switch on a huge firework and laser show will light up the sky over intu MK signalling the start of the festive season across the city.

The Christmas lights and switch on event has been organised by the Business Improvement District (BID) as part of their ‘Amazing City’ theme.

Also by the MK Citizen:

GALLERY: Christmas comes to centre:mk