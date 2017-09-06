The Henry Allen Trust sets challenging fundraising target in Milton Keynes

A charity created in memory of a four-year-old boy who died of childhood cancer has set a challenging target of £20,000 to be raised by the end of September.

The Henry Allen Trust plans to use the cash to support their Treats and Wishes programme which helps create special memories for families affected by childhood cancer.

Founder Dawn Allen set up the trust as a legacy for her son Henry who lost his battle to neuroblastoma when he was just four years old.

She said: “September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month – a month where all countries across the world unite and spread the word that kids get cancer too.

“In the UK alone, 10 children are diagnosed with cancer every day. Of those a quarter won’t survive the treatment. Of the survivors, the vast majority will be left with lifelong side effects from the treatments that have changed little in the last 30 years.

“The Trust has gone from supporting just three families to more than 30 in just two years. In addition, we have provided over 100 treats and wishes and these need funding.”

Fundraising for this mammoth target was kick-started in spectacular style at Henry’s Happiness Family Fun Day held in August where a staggering £6594.62 was raised.

Additionally, the support of businesses such as Cranswick PLC Milton Keynes and The Gym Group with some truly epic 24 hour cycle challenges has added a further £1600 in the pot but that still leaves £11,805.38 to raise.

Dawn added: “£20,000 is a high target, but that is the estimated costs of the treats and wishes programme for October through to December.

“The Milton Keynes community have always been amazing at supporting the trust and I am truly humbled by the incredible people that continue to help raise awareness and vital funds for us.

“The Trust has recently set up a new Facebook Page that outlines some of the treats and wishes that we are looking to fund.

“This enables people and businesses to look at the work we do and provide funding for a treat or wish that strikes a chord with them.

“Even if you can contribute an amount towards a particular treat it will mean so very much to the families we support.”

For further details on directly supporting a specific treat and wish visit the Treats and Wishes Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/groups/TreatsAndWishesUK/ or search Henry’s Treats & Wishes UK.

To donate directly please text THAT14 £2 to 70070.