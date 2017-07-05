The hunt is on for Milton Keynes Youth Cabinet

Climb aboard and join Milton Keynes Youth Cabinet for a scavenger hunt around MK and you could win a £50 shopping voucher.

Milton Keynes Youth Cabinet has teamed up with Arriva to encourage secondary school pupils to explore Milton Keynes using Arriva Buses.

With a group of friends (up to four) each participant will be provided with a free day bus ticket and a free goodie bag which will include a completion booklet.

At selected places, participants will stop off to get a stamp in the completion booklet before moving on to the next location.

“Learning how to navigate the buses is a great way for young adults to gain independence and confidence.” Said Roz Mascarenhas, from the youth participation team.

Last year, MK Youth Cabinet worked with Arriva to launch the All-in-One travel card which is available to anyone under the age of 19 and offers discounts on journeys.

The MK Youth Cabinet scavenger hunt will be held on August 9, between 10.30am and 6pm and parental consent must be given.

To get involved, visit www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/ycab