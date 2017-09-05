The Open University offers Milton Keynes charity head honorary degree

Special needs charity MK Snap is celebrating this week after its CEO Maureen McColl was offered an honorary degree from The Open University.

The Walnut Tree-based charity provides support and personalised learning plans for people with a learning disability to help grow their independence, socialisation and workplace experience.

In a letter informing Maureen of her Master of the University, vice chancellor Peter Horrocks CBE said: “You were nominated for this award as a result of the exceptional contribution that you have made through MK Snap to support learners with wide-ranging learning disabilities to fulfil their potential

“Your work sits well with the ethos of The Open University where we are known for our innovation, flexibility, accessibility and social justice mission.”

After receiving the news, Maureen said: “I feel truly honoured to receive this award for doing a job that really helps people and makes a difference to their lives”

This is not the first time Maureen has been recognised for her exceptional contributions. In 2014 Maureen was awarded The Pride of MK Excellence in Education, sponsored by the University of Bedford and in 2016, Maureen was shortlisted as a finalist in Women Leaders MK for Community Impact – Charity, an event The Open University are sponsoring this year.

Maureen will be awarded this honorary degree in 2018 at a prestigious ceremony held by the university.