The Parks Trust receives Green Flag award for Milton Keynes’ green spaces

Self-financing charity The Parks Trust has received a prestigious Green Flag Award for all of the parks, woodlands and lakes it manages and maintains across Milton Keynes. This is the first time a complete network of parks across a whole town or city has been awarded the Green Flag.

This international award, now into its third decade, is confirmation that The Parks Trust’s green spaces across the city are of the highest possible environmental standards, are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

Feedback from the judges was received on all aspects of The Parks Trust’s work, including biodiversity, landscape and heritage, maintenance of equipment, buildings and landscape, and community involvement.

David Foster, chief executive, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for the parks, woodlands and lakes we manage across Milton Keynes.

“We know how much quality green spaces matter to the city’s residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication that goes into maintaining our parks to such a high standard. In particular it recognises the skills and dedication of our staff, our loyal contractors and many of our volunteers who all play their part in keeping the parks looking good.”

International Green Flag Award scheme manager Paul Todd said: “As Milton Keynes marks its 50th anniversary, we are delighted that they are raising a Green Flag Award for the first time. The vision of the planners 50 years ago made parks integral to the design and development of the town, and we believe parks are even more important 50 years on. Congratulations to all the staff and volunteers at The Parks Trust, who work tirelessly to maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”