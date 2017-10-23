The strange and odd items found blocking drains in Milton Keynes

Traffic cones, number plates and a machete - just three of the odd items found when the city’s drainage system was cleaned.
Police appeal for help to find man missing from Milton Keynes
http://www.miltonkeynes.co.uk/news/police-appeal-for-help-to-find-man-missing-from-milton-keynes-1-8209633
The items caused blockages inside the drains. Other items found included syringe needles, which have to be disposed of by specialist crews.
Items that may have been used as weapons are handed over to the police.
Items found included:
Syringe needles
Kitchen knives and a machete
Cement and paint
Number plates
Cooking fat
Engine oil
Yellow lockable bollard
Upside down traffic cones
Car stereo
Wallets
Phones
Camera
Children’s toys
The three year programme to clean the gullies began in June this year and will include each area across the borough until 2019.
The work will be carried out by the council’s highway service provider Ringway using specialist gully cleaning vehicles.
The cleaning schedule by area can be viewed at: www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/highways-and-transport-hub
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.