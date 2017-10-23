The strange and odd items found blocking drains in Milton Keynes

Traffic cones, number plates and a machete - just three of the odd items found when the city’s drainage system was cleaned.

The items caused blockages inside the drains. Other items found included syringe needles, which have to be disposed of by specialist crews.

Items that may have been used as weapons are handed over to the police.

Items found included:

Syringe needles

Kitchen knives and a machete

Cement and paint

Number plates

Cooking fat

Engine oil

Yellow lockable bollard

Upside down traffic cones

Car stereo

Wallets

Phones

Camera

Children’s toys

The three year programme to clean the gullies began in June this year and will include each area across the borough until 2019.

The work will be carried out by the council’s highway service provider Ringway using specialist gully cleaning vehicles.

The cleaning schedule by area can be viewed at: www.milton-keynes.gov.uk/highways-and-transport-hub