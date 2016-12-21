The Swan makes the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards shortlist

The team at The Swan in Salford is celebrating after finding out the gastropub has been shortlisted to the second stage of the Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards 2017, the annual awards which celebrate the best and most dynamic businesses in the Milton Keynes area.

The Swan was taken over almost twelve years ago by the award-winning independent pub company Peach, who also have The Black Horse in Woburn and The Embankment in Bedford.

General manager Simon Turner, who runs the pub supported by head chef Sam Collins and a 25-strong team, said, “We are really pleased to have made the shortlist and go forward to the next round of judging in this year’s awards, which are the ones every local business wants to win.

“We work hard to be a focal point for the local community and the village and to provide a good place for the people of Milton Keynes to enjoy. It makes our day to see people coming here, having a good time and leaving happier than whey they arrived. I think it’s the energy, positivity and friendliness of our team, plus our great food, which set us apart locally.

“The hospitality scene here is incredibly vibrant with a huge variety of businesses welcoming visitors from near and far, and we’d love to be celebrated amongst the best of them,” continues Simon. “With a lot of competition out there, we shall be putting our best foot forward to win,” he says.

The Milton Keynes Business Achievement Awards are organised by Milton Keynes Business Leaders Partnership (MKBLP), in association with full service marketing agency Interdirect and event management experts Evolution.