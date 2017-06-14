The winners at the Milton Keynes Inspiration awards are announced

The first ever Milton Keynes Inspiration awards were held at the Jurys Inn MK on Saturday.
The event was organised by Tee Minya - part of a dance group called Nemesis - who were in the final of Britains Got Talent in 2008.
The winners were all chosen by the community, and announced at the sold-out event.
The official event website lists MKFM as an official event sponsor. They took home awards on the night for Most Supportive Business and Radio Presenter.
The full list of winners is as follows:
Sports Category:
Top sportswoman- Emily Grimes
Top sportsmans- Aydan Hassan
Inspiring Sports team: Woburn & Wavendon football club tied with Harry Rainbow Runners
Top female trainer- Silvana Peillis
Top male trainer- Mikee PT Carrara
Acting Category:
Top upcoming actress- Makenna Guyler
Top upcoming actor- Thomas William Cove
Best Short Film- Leah Oliver
Top theatre group- Leanne Hughes
Education Category:
Inspiring teacher- Frances Thornton
Inspiring School- Great Linford Primary School
Inspiring Student- Kiera Baird
Emergency Services Category:
Top Inspiring female/male- Kelly Maynard
Inspiring Student- MK A&E
Charities Category:
Outstanding local charity- Henry Allen Trust
Business Category:
Upcoming entrepreneur- Rachel Scotney
Upcoming Local Business- Jog My Dog
Most charitable business- Corina Cleavers mascot and costume hire.
Dancing Category:
Upcoming male dancer- Benjy Stevens
Upcoming female dancer- Mia Newby
Upcoming dance group- Chases Crew
Upcoming dance school- Coles Forsyth Dane academy
Music Category:
Upcoming female artist- Saloni Boyina
(2nd place Brooke Layla)
Upcoming male artist- Bailey McConnell
(2nd place Roddy Stewart)
Upcoming duo/band- The Shures
Best music video- Judgment by Gaby Polcino
Radio presenter/DJ/Producer- Nancy Stevens
Inspired Category:
Inspirational young person- Chloe Roberts
inspirational Man- Andrew John French
inspirational Woman- Corina Cleaver
Additional Awards:
Most supportive business- MKFM,
Good Response and Arzoo & Karl
Upcoming Inspirational person (directors choice)- Bianca Richards & Sophie Gurney.