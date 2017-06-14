The winners at the Milton Keynes Inspiration awards are announced

The first ever Milton Keynes Inspiration awards were held at the Jurys Inn MK on Saturday.

The event was organised by Tee Minya - part of a dance group called Nemesis - who were in the final of Britains Got Talent in 2008.

The winners were all chosen by the community, and announced at the sold-out event.

The official event website lists MKFM as an official event sponsor. They took home awards on the night for Most Supportive Business and Radio Presenter.

The full list of winners is as follows:

Sports Category:

Top sportswoman- Emily Grimes

Top sportsmans- Aydan Hassan

Inspiring Sports team: Woburn & Wavendon football club tied with Harry Rainbow Runners

Top female trainer- Silvana Peillis

Top male trainer- Mikee PT Carrara

Acting Category:

Top upcoming actress- Makenna Guyler

Top upcoming actor- Thomas William Cove

Best Short Film- Leah Oliver

Top theatre group- Leanne Hughes

Education Category:

Inspiring teacher- Frances Thornton

Inspiring School- Great Linford Primary School

Inspiring Student- Kiera Baird

Emergency Services Category:

Top Inspiring female/male- Kelly Maynard

Inspiring Student- MK A&E

Charities Category:

Outstanding local charity- Henry Allen Trust

Business Category:

Upcoming entrepreneur- Rachel Scotney

Upcoming Local Business- Jog My Dog

Most charitable business- Corina Cleavers mascot and costume hire.

Dancing Category:

Upcoming male dancer- Benjy Stevens

Upcoming female dancer- Mia Newby

Upcoming dance group- Chases Crew

Upcoming dance school- Coles Forsyth Dane academy

Music Category:

Upcoming female artist- Saloni Boyina

(2nd place Brooke Layla)

Upcoming male artist- Bailey McConnell

(2nd place Roddy Stewart)

Upcoming duo/band- The Shures

Best music video- Judgment by Gaby Polcino

Radio presenter/DJ/Producer- Nancy Stevens

Inspired Category:

Inspirational young person- Chloe Roberts

inspirational Man- Andrew John French

inspirational Woman- Corina Cleaver

Additional Awards:

Most supportive business- MKFM,

Good Response and Arzoo & Karl

Upcoming Inspirational person (directors choice)- Bianca Richards & Sophie Gurney.