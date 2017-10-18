The winners of the intu Milton Keynes retail awards are revealed

Two hundred retail staff attended the second intu Milton Keynes Retailer Awards, held at Jury’s Inn week.

Hosted by funny man James Redmond and supported by comedian Mark Dolan, the awards offered a chance to celebrate the best of the best in retail, as voted for the by the public.

Ten awards were voted for by the public, with more than 1000 votes cast.

The winners were:

1 World class customer service The Zip Yard

2 Womenswear retailer of the year New Look

3 Menswear retailer of the year Topman

4 Footwear retailer of the year Schuh

5 Jewellery and accessories retailer of the year Debenhams

6 Health and beauty retailer of the year Lush

7 Food and drink retailer of the year Five Guys

8 Specialist retailer of the year Apple

9 Best Newcomer Tesla

10 Retailer of the year Debenhams

The centre management selected their best in the business, including

1 Manager of the year Steph Howe, Karen Millen

2 Retail superhero of the year Rachel Rogers, STA Travel

3 Retail superhero of the year Chloe Wrigley, LEGO

4 Customer service hero Samantha Booth, Whitewall Galleries

5 Community award Lush

6 Pride of intu Milton Keynes Lego

7 Fundraising Star Lush

General Manager at intu Milton Keynes, Shelley Peppard said: “This was a wonderful evening and a chance to celebrate the hard work put in by our retailers. Well done to everyone and thank you for helping to make intu Milton Keynes great.”

On the night, there was a special mention of The Bus Shelter MK, intu Milton Keynes’ charity of the year, and speech from the founder Thomas Davis. On the night, the awards raised £1,500 for the charity.