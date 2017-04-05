Things to do in and around Milton Keynes this half term

There are plenty of MK50 activities to keep the kids entertained this half term.

From giant floating eggs, woodland walks, and engaging with the public art, there are plenty of ways to celebrate 50 years of Milton Keynes this Easter break.

Stephen Turner’s Exbury Egg

It’s not only chocolate eggs around this Easter, you can spot the Exbury Egg moored at Stanton Low Park until May 8 before moving along to Linford Manor until May 14. The free ‘Everything Comes from the Egg’ exhibition is open to the public Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 6pm.

Not only will the sight of Stephen Turner’s magnificent wooden vessel amaze the kids, but they’ll also receive a free 12 – page activity booklet on arrival. The booklet aims to educate and inspire young visitors, encouraging them to find items from in and around the egg, laying them out and practice still life drawing.

Discover more about the ‘Everything Comes from the Egg’ exhibition and find out what other workshops are taking place here.

50 Walks for MK50

The longest walk of 50 Walks for MK50 is the self-led 25 mile challenge walk.

It may be a bit ambitious to complete in one day, but walk or cycle it over a few days and you’ll come across wonderful green spaces in Milton Keynes you may not have explored before.

The walk passes MK’s best loved spots; Linford Manor, the Grand Union Canal, leading to Willen Lake (a short detour is in place due to refurbishments) and then onto Campbell Park.

You can then check your map and follow the River Ouzel through the Ouzel Valley, ending at Caldecotte Lake.

Download the map here.

MK50 Art Trail App

Earlier this year, Writer in Residence Rachel Barnett worked closely with communities to come up with stories inspired by Milton Keynes’ iconic public art.

Grab a phone, some headphones or a speaker, and follow the route of the public art trail to hear Rachel’s stories.

For a shorter walk, save the Concrete Cows for another day and start at Artwork #2, Octo outside Norfolk House in Central Milton Keynes.

The MK50 Art Trail app is free to download on Android and iPhone here.

Short-story writing competition

Rainy day? If you’re over 14 and have a love for writing, enter the MK50 Short Story writing competition.

The 1,050 word story must be set in Milton Keynes, but can be in the past, present or future with any theme.

The deadline is April 21st and there will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes given to the best entries as judge by three local authors. Find out how to enter here.

Take Notice of Milton Keynes

If you prefer your photography over your story telling, take the kids out for a tour of Milton Keynes to snap a photo and enter the Take Notice Photography Competition.

Entries will be split into two categories, 6 – 16 years of age and 16+. Photos must be accompanied with a short caption stating how the image makes you ‘Take Notice’ of MK and must be shot in Milton Keynes.

The winner of the best photos will win a framed print and Intu shopping vouchers and the three runners up will receive a copy of the ‘Unexpected MK’ book.

Find out how to enter here.