Third annual ‘toddler plod’ comes to Milton Keynes

After the success of last year’s event, Milton Keynes theme park Gulliver’s Land is set to hold its third ‘Toddler Plod’ for a children’s charity.

On September 22, at all three of Gulliver’s family theme park locations in Warrington, Matlock Bath and Milton Keynes, hundreds of toddlers will step out on a short sponsored walk beginning at noon.

The Toddler Plod will raise money for Gulliver’s chosen charity POD. POD Children’s Charity magicians, puppeteers, musicians and clowns bring a little magic, fun and laughter into the lives of children in hospital when they need it most.

They give monthly shows in over 150 hospitals and hospices throughout the UK.

‘Plodding’ will consist of five short stages of around 50 metres each, led by Gulliver’s mascot Gully Mouse and members of the Gully Gang.

It will start with Gilly’s Gentle Plod to get little legs started, before children will be challenged to plod like a piggy, an elephant waving its trunk in the air and a lion.

Then, Gully’s Grand Plod will see toddlers toddle in procession to the finish line.

The park will be open from 11am on the day for registration for the Toddler Plod and there will be entertainment, music, dancing, face painting, character appearances and more.

With the Plod under their belts, participants are welcome to stay and enjoy theme park fun, with specially selected rides and attractions open just for little ones from 12-30 to 2-30pm, and entertainers will be on hand to bring an extra dose of fun to the special day.

To register for the Toddler Plod costs just £3, plus a minimum £3 sponsorship donation which goes directly to POD.

Dean Kimberley, Gulliver’s director of guest services, said: “The Toddler Plod is set to be a huge day out for under fives and we would love you to get involved and help us to raise lots of money for a wonderful cause. Just £5 is enough to pay for one child’s smile in a hospital near you.

“We never know when the little ones amongst our family and friends might require some hospital treatment. It’s comforting to know that in such an eventuality, it can still be a happy experience with the help from POD entertainers. POD currently run shows in 80% of the UK’s children’s hospices and hospital wards.”

“Last year’s event attracted hundreds of participants enjoying themselves and having fun. We raised over £7,000 across all three parks for POD. This year we are hoping to top both the number of participants and the amount of money raised.”

Participants can sign up and download sponsor forms online now at: www.gulliversfun.co.uk

For more about POD visit: www.podchildrenscharity.com