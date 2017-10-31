Thirty three people arrested for failure to appear in court

A person from Milton Keynes is one of 33 people who have been arrested after evading justice and failing to appear at court.

The Thames Valley Police Operation took place between October 2 and October 13 as part of Operation Reaper.

This followed 194 arrest attempts early in the morning and late at night by a team of officers.

In total eight women and 25 men aged between 19 and 66 were located. They were facing a variety of offences, the largest number of which were for breaching court orders, then for driving related offences and theft. One of the men was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Detective sergeant Granville Williams, leading the operation, said: “Every day officers work really hard to safeguard victims and bring those that offend against them to justice.

“It is disheartening to see that many offenders deny justice being served by failing to appear at court and going on the run as fugitives.

“Thames Valley Police has recognised this growing problem and this two week operation is part of the measures put in place both locally and regionally to bring wanted fugitives to justice and achieve satisfactory closure for victims. I expect this successful initiative will continue.”