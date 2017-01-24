Three charged with murder in Milton Keynes

Thames Valley Police has charged three men in connection with a murder investigation in Great Linford.

Gnanachandran Balachandran, aged 37, of The Fleet, Springfield, who was arrested on Saturday has today (Tuesday) been charged with one count of murder.

Kiroraj Yogarajah, aged 30, of Dunthorne Way, Grange Farm, has today charged with one count of murder.

A 17-year-old boy from Croydon, has also charged with one count of murder.

The charges are in connection with an incident in St Leger Drive, between late on Friday and around 4am on Saturday in which attending officers located the body of a deceased man.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Suren Sivananthan from Canada. His next of kin have been informed.

The force’s response to the incident has been subject to a referral to the Independent Police Complaints Commission and the Force awaits notification of the IPCC’s decision on its mode of investigation.

All of those charged were remanded in custody to appear at Milton Keynes’ Magistrates’ Court today.