Three coffins found dumped in Milton Keynes lay-by

Three coffins were found abandoned near a lay-by in Chicheley Hill yesterday afternoon.

Thames Valley Police was called at 1.45pm yesterday (August 25) to reports of three coffins found on the southbound lay-by close to Chicheley Hill roundabout, Newport Pagnell.

The coffins were empty and officers are investigating the incident as theft.

Two of the coffins were wooden and one was metal.

If you have any information about the incident please call the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101.