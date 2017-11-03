Three men arrested for drugs offences in Milton Keynes

Three men have been arrested in connection with drugs offences in Milton Keynes.
The arrests took place at an address in Granby Court, Milton Keynes, on October 31, where a quantity of drugs were seized. The three men, aged 19 and 20, and from Milton Keynes, were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class B drugs.
An investigation is ongoing all three have been released under investigation.
Almost Done!
Registering with Milton Keynes Citizen means you're ok with our terms and conditions.