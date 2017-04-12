Three months to go until the Milton Keynes Midnight Moo

On Saturday 15th April it will be exactly three months before Willen Hospice’s biggest fundraising event of the year, the MK Midnight Moo 2017.

This year the popular 10 mile walk takes place on Saturday 15th July starting and finishing at intu Milton Keynes.

The MK Midnight Moo is traditionally a ladies only walk that starts at midnight with the aim of raising vital funds for Willen Hospice. This year however in celebration of Milton Keynes’s 50th anniversary, Willen Hospice is offering 50 Gold Bond places for men to join the walk and further boost income for the Hospice.

Sarah Sweet-Rowley, Willen Hospice events manager, says “We can’t believe the MK Midnight Moo 2017 is only three months away! The Moo is such a special event and this year we hope to make it even bigger and better to celebrate 50 years of MK! We hope many, many people will join us in July!”

The end-of-life care Willen Hospice provides is offered free of charge to the local community but to provide this service, Willen Hospice needs to raise around £3.6million every year – that works out at £7 a minute. Events such as the MK Midnight Moo contribute greatly to the annual income Willen Hospice needs to be always there to care in Milton Keynes.

Find out more and register online today at www.mkmidnightmoo.com