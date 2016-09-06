Three tonnes of litter collected in just one week in Milton Keynes

Litter is becoming an increasing problem in the new city, and The Parks Trust, tasked with caring for MK’s parks and green spaces, sees the rise first hand.

In one week, a whopping 666 bags of rubbish have been collected with a combined weight of more than three tonnes.

Willen Lake South generated the most, contributing three fifths of the total amount.

“It’s great to see so many people using the beautiful green spaces we have across Milton Keynes,” said Rob Riekie, landscape and operations director at The Parks Trust, “Unfortunately, the increase in visitors across the summer months has led to a considerable rise in the amount of litter generated.

“People often don’t consider the impact of a drinks bottle here or a crisp packet there, but clearing litter costs us over £300,000 a year – money we’d far rather spend on improvements to parks and landscaping!”

Rob added: “The Parks Trust is currently exploring new ways to minimise litter dropping, but we can all work together to make a real difference. We’d ask anyone visiting our parks to take their litter home and dispose of it there – this will keep all the green spaces beautiful and inspiring for all to enjoy long into the future.”