‘Thriving’ voluntary sector in Milton Keynes celebrates achievements

Milton Keynes Community Foundation held its annual voluntary sector reception last week.

MKCF was delighted to welcome the new Mayor of Milton Keynes, David Hopkins, the Mayoress Susan Hopkins and The High Sherriff of Buckinghamshire, Peter Kara, to join more than 120 people from local groups and charities to celebrate MK’s thriving community sector.

As well as having a chance for people to reflect on the great work that the voluntary sector does in MK, it was also a chance to make new connections and hear about what’s new.

During the evening guests were summoned to the speeches by local drumming group Moribyassa and 10 local groups also set up stands bringing their work to life – these included MK Reader Service demonstrating their Simspecs, enabling people to experience what it’s like to be visually impaired.

Bart Gamber, The Director of Programmes at MK Community Foundation, took the opportunity to announce a new Large Strategic Grants programme for grants, in excess of £5,000.

The Large Strategic Grant programme will run once a year and is for large multi-year strategic projects that will make a significant difference to the organisation and the local community.

The programme is currently restricted to projects offering support or services to people with disabilities, older people who are also frail, or people living in the ‘new communities’ areas of Milton Keynes, including Broughton Gate, Brooklands, Tattenhoe Park, Kingsmead South, Whitehouse and Fairfields.