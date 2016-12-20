Toddler was asleep upstairs as men threatened parents with a knife and stole cash from Milton Keynes home

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following an aggravated burglary in Milton Keynes.

At around midnight on Saturday, December 10 the victim was getting out of his car on the driveway outside his house in Massie Close, Willen Park, when he was grabbed by two males.

Two other males were standing next to him.

The offenders demanded that he hand over his house key, and they gained entry to his address and demanded jewellery and money.

Once they were all inside, the victim was told to call out for his wife to come downstairs.

Their two-year-old baby remained upstairs asleep. The victim was held against the wall in the living room and was placed in handcuffs while the men made demands for jewellery and money.

The victim’s wife was told to sit on the sofa which she did for the entire incident, the husband had a knife held against his throat.

Jewellery worth around £12,000 was stolen, as well as cash, a Nationwide online card reader, two USB sticks, a black Nokia mobile phone and a gold-coloured iPhone 6 Plus.

Temporary Det Con Katrina Walmsley, said: “This was a distressing ordeal for the victim and his family and I would urge anyone who recognises the offenders from the descriptions provided to come forward and speak to either police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

“I also appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the burglary to come forward.”

The first offender is white male, around 5ft 9ins, of medium-to-large build, aged around 33-34, had brown or grey hair and spoke with an eastern European accent, with good English. He was wearing a sleeveless fluorescent green hi-vis jacket.

The second offender is white, aged around 40, around 5ft 7ins and is of average build.

He was wearing a smart black button-up woollen jacket with a black scarf and jeans. He spoke with an English accent.

The third offender is white, in his mi-30s and over 6ft. He is of muscular build, with grey hair and spoke with an accent. He was wearing a white t-shirt and light stonewash jeans.

The fourth offender is white, 5ft 11ins and of average build. He was wearing a white short-sleeved t-shirt and light blue jeans.