Tony Hadley tops day to mark 300th anniversary of Bucks, Berks and Oxon freemasons

Former Spandau Ballet frontman Tony Hadley rounded off a perfect day at Royal Windsor Racecourse organised to celebrate the 300th anniversary of Bucks, Berks and Oxfordshire Freemasons.

The event was open to all and attended bymore than 10,000 people.

MPMC Freemasons bash

There was a full race card, a free funfair plus gourmet food, beer, wine and champagne all on offer, no one could fail but to have a splendid

day out … apart from those of us who backed the wrong horse … but those moments were quickly forgotten as everyone joined in the fun on what turned

out to be a beautiful day in Windsor.

The icing on the cake was a finale concert with Tony Hadley, who played a great set finishing with the classic ‘Gold’ from his days as frontman

MPMC Freemasons windsor races

with Spandau Ballet. The concert was sponsored by the United Grand Lodge of England and hosted under the banners of Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire Freemasons, this

celebration was attended by the Heads of Freemasonry from each of the three Provinces (Counties) as well as many hundreds of Freemasons from

throughout the country.

Gordon Robertson, Head of Freemasonry in Buckinghamshire, said: “This event has been in the planning for many years, not quite since 1717, although I’m

sure that the team who organised it feel as though it has been that long.

“It was wonderful to see so many people enjoying themselves in this very special year for Freemasons throughout the world. There are many people who contributed to the success of the day but I must pay particular tribute to John

Clark, my Assistant Head of Freemasonry in Bucks and to Bill Smithson, a member of Haddenham Lodge of Freemasons, who steered this whole event

over the last few years and overcame many obstacles and no small amount of organisational headaches to see it to fruition.

“The management team at Royal Windsor Racecourse was also of great help in guiding us all through the process of hosting such a mammoth event. It is also, I believe, one of the

varied ways in which Buckinghamshire Freemasons’ core values of Friendship, Integrity and Charity are used to benefit and enhance the lives of our whole

community and show that, as well as a serious side, Freemasonry does have a fun side to its activities.”

The event marked the meeting of four London Lodges of Freemasons at the Goose and Gridiron Tavern near St Paul’s Cathedral to form the first Grand Lodge of England, on June 24, 1717.

300 years later, on July 2, 2017, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Oxfordshire Freemasons, their friends, families, children and grandkids joined together, at

Royal Windsor Racecourse, for a celebration of this momentous date in the history of Freemasonry.