Top award for brownie leader with new career

A young woman from Olney has achieved the highest award in Girlguiding.

Bethan Beauchamp, 25, was presented with her Queen’s Guide Award at the House of Commons on Saturday, June 3, by Val Elliott, the interim chair of Girlguiding’s board of trustees and Sally Illsley, deputy chief guide.

Bethan, a leader at 1st Sherington Brownies and 2nd Olney Brownies, took on personal challenges in areas such as social action, voluntary work and travel over three years. These included volunteering at a Girlguiding music festival, organising a group trip to Cardiff and volunteering as an assistant swimming teacher.

Bethan volunteered at a local archive which helped her towards being accepted onto a Master’s degree in archives and records management.

She said: “Completing the award helped me decide on a career as an archivist and records manager and develop specific skills to get started on that career path. It increased my confidence and organisational skills which helped a lot when starting out on independent adult life.”