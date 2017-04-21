Top fundraising effort from Mazars in Milton Keynes

The Milton Keynes office of Mazars, the international accountancy and advisory firm, has raised an impressive £1,400 for Action Medical Research at its latest Ladies’ Afternoon Tea.

Held three times a year and now in its fourth year, the event brings together Mazars’ female clients and acquaintances for a chance to network and raise money for a worthy cause.

Becky Dacre, Director at Mazars said: “Over the years, our Ladies’ Afternoon Teas have become very popular and are a fantastic way to meet up and support local causes.

“It was wonderful to see so many friendly faces and to raise money for Action Medical Research, a charity whose focus is to fund vital medical research to beat the diseases that devastate the lives of so many children and their families.

“I want to thank everyone who attended this event or made a donation to the cause. Your donations will go towards helping so many children across the UK. Over the years, in excess of £15,000 has been raised from these events.”

Action Medical Research aims to find new cures and treatments for children. Since being launched in 1952, the charity has worked tirelessly to save thousands of children’s lives.

Tracey Edwards, Community Fundraising Manager for Central England, South West and Wales at Action Medical Research, said: “Thank you so much for the fabulous support Mazars Milton Keynes have given to Action Medical Research.

“We were thrilled to be part of your Ladies’ Afternoon Tea Networking event.

“What a gorgeous way to spend a Friday afternoon and a brilliant amount to have raised too. We really do appreciate the kindness and generosity you and your fabulous guests have shown to the charity”.

To find out more about the charity contact Tracey Edwards at tedwards@action.org.uk