Top marks awarded to Milton Keynes schools

Denbigh and its three main feeder schools, Loughton, Two Mile Ash and Caroline Haslett have all been rated with an impressive five stars by the review website School Guide.

Information and statistics from Ofsted and the Department of Education, amongst other organisations, are analysed by School Guide, who then award each school in the UK with a rating of 1-5 stars. Parents can then review and compare against other schools in the area.

“These ratings are fantastic news for Denbigh and our family of schools,” said Headteacher Andy Squires.

“Denbigh has well-established links with its local primary schools and, not only do these star ratings acknowledge the hard work of each of the schools, but it also reassures the local community on the standard of education on offer.

“The relationship between our schools is especially important at this time of year to ensure the smooth transition of students transferring from primary to secondary school.”