Top vocal coach pays a visit to Sir Herbert Leon Academy in Milton Keynes

CeCe Sammy, one of the UK’s top vocal and performance coaches visited Sir Herbert Leon Academy in Bletchley last week, to talk about the importance of music in education.

Starting out as one of Diana Ross’ backing singers, CeCe Sammy has worked with some of the biggest stars in the industry - from the Spice Girls to Simon Cowell.

She has also appeared on a number of entertainment TV shows including Pop Idol, America’s Got Talent and The Voice UK.

Most recently she was one of the judges on this year’s Eurovision: You Decide show, alongside Sophie Ellis Bextor and Strictly’s Bruno Tonioli.

Her visit to the school is part of the Speakers4Schools initiative.

Speakers for Schools is a UK charity launched in 2011 helping state schools inspire their students and broaden horizons through access to the insights, experiences and expertise of today’s leading figures through free talks and more.